From the Jan. 21, 1960 News Record:
Increasing instances of local businesses getting “no account” checks prompted John E. McGee, county sheriff, to take remedial action this week which he says has been successfully tried in several counties in the state including Johnson and Weston counties. Sheriff McGee has furnished each business desiring to cooperate with cards for taking thumb prints and obtaining information about any persons strange to the businessman. If this complete information and the thumb prints are obtained from each stranger wanting to cash a check, McGee pointed out, we will have a good file of information should the check prove to be no good.
