From the Aug. 29, 1974 News Record:
Two added charges for a Kansas man resulted in total bond set at $75,000 in Justice of the Peace court last week, Sheriff D.B. Hladky said. Martin D. Achilles, 18, of Inman, Kansas, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged the same day with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Bond was set at $25,000 on Aug. 18. On Aug. 21 Achilles was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault at a second residence, for which bond was set at $25,000. A third set of charges alleged burglary and rape at a trailer residence. Bond for this was set at $25,000, bringing the total to $75,000 for the three cases.
