From the July 6, 1977 News Record:
The building that housed Gillette's first hospital will soon be moved to make way for a parking lot. The structure, which is situated just south of the Campbell County Courthouse, was used as a house before the county purchased it for parking space. The old brick-and-wood building will be moved by Jim Slattery of Gillette, who had the $1,500 low bid removal of the old home and a smaller house behind it. According to the terms of the bid, Slattery must have both houses removed by Sept. 1 so that county crews may begin removing trees and leveling the ground for the parking lot. Slattery hopes to move the building intact.
