From the July 25, 1977 News Record:
Craig C. Jerrell, charged in connection with the stabbing death of a Buffalo man, has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental deficiency to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. Jerrell, 18, from Panama City, Fla., entered the plea during a District Court arraignment and will be sent to the State Hospital in Evanston for a month of psychiatric tests. Jerrell is accused of the stabbing death of 42-year-old Zack Morgan Wilson following an argument about 12 miles west of Gillette on Interstate 90. According to Dan Mooney, Campbell County sheriff's deputy, the defendant signed a statement indicating that he had stabbed Wilson after the elder man made a homosexual advance while the pair was parked alongside the interstate.
