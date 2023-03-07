From the March 11, 1971 News Record:
A Campbell County district court decision over a right of way dispute was upheld by the Wyoming Supreme Court, but the court ruled that the defendants, Richard and Ena Mader, should not be charged for half of the survey costs. The Maders had appealed a judgement by John P. Ilsley, District Judge, which had awarded an easement by prescription over the Mader property to the plaintiff, Mrs. Gladys Stephenson. In addition the judge ordered a survey of the easement, costing $4,319 and assessed half of the survey costs to the Maders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.