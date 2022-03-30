The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Gillette Lions club is to be held at the Gillette experiment farm on April 6 beginning at 2:30 p.m., it was announced by D.J. Dalbey, committee chairman in charge of the annual event. All the children of the surrounding area are invited to come and hunt Easter eggs, Dalbey stated. We will have about 3,000 eggs and there are plenty of hiding places for them at the experiment farm.
