In Gillette, for a 12-month period ending last Nov. 30, 426 modernization and repair jobs were completed at a total cost of $62,205.70, according to figures released by Hosea M. Hantz, state director of the Federal Housing Administration. This represents a per capita modernization expenditure of $41.47 in this community.
