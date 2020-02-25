Mrs. James W. Cole of Gillette has been named one of the four recipients of the Quealy Award for outstanding homemakers in the state. To receive the award, the homemaker must have an outstanding record of service in home demonstration club activities, and 4-H club activities in both local clubs, county and state groups. She also must be a good homemaker and mother and active in civic events in her community. In all of those, Mrs. Cole has met the prerequisites with overwhelming qualifications.
