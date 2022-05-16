Mrs. William Underwood of Gillette was re-elected as president of the Wyoming Artists association during the recent state convention held in Dubois on May 2 and 3. Mrs. Underwood reported a good attendance of state artists and a painting show which had 206 pictures entered. Hosts for the convention was the Wind River Artists Guild of Dubois. Reports indicated that the state association had gained 175 members during the past year and that a national show will be given at Dubois on July 26.
