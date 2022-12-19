From the Dec. 12, 1977 News Record:
It pays to be prepared and a Gillette man arrested while fighting behind Stockman's Bar was certainly prepared for combat. Gillette police arrested the man after finding an assortment of weapons on his person, ranging from a boat oar to a rubber hose. Ted E. Dannull, 29, 311 Ross Ave., was charged with concealing weapons in his Army great coat. Besides the 4 1/2 foot oar and foot-long rubber hose, police found a .22 caliber automatic pistol, two six-inch knives, and a 12-inch wrench. Four men were fighting in the alley and, needless to say, Dannull reportedly was coming out on top. The three other fighters were unarmed.
