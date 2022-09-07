From the Sept. 4, 1996 News Record:
The busiest fire season in more than 30 years has strained the fire department's salary budget and prompted the county to turn over $100,000 in emergency fire funds. The county released the money Friday after the fire department couldn't meet its payroll without the extra money, said Bryn Stewart, director of county administrative services. "The first payroll in August (which covered the last two weeks of July) cost $52,642.53," said Rod Warne, vice chairman of the joint powers fire board, in a letter to the commission requesting the $100,000. "The second payroll in August cost $69,497.15. I anticipate Friday's payroll to be closer to the $69,000 figure." During July and August, the fire department has had 555 calls, 90 percent of which were wildland fires, said Fire Chief Gary Scott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.