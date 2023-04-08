From the April 4, 2000 News Record: A 44-year-old Rozet woman was killed in a tractor accident Monday evening, Campbell County Sheriff Lt. Rod Warne said. Debra Lynne Maul was operating a tractor with a loader attachment on her family’s farm at 1334 Adon Road, when it apparently turned over and partially landed on top of her, Warne said. The woman’s husband found her and called emergency responders at about 5:40 p.m. Maul died from crushing injuries, Campbell County Coroner Tom Eekhoff said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

