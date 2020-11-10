Taft’s Bakery, the home of Golden Krust Bread and other choice bakery products, was moved into its new home the first of the week, and Mr. Taft is a busy man these days getting things settled and at the same time trying to keep up with the growing demand for his bakery products. The new bakery building which was just completed is a fine brick structure, modern in every respect, and is said to be one of the finest bakery buildings in the state. It is Mr. Taft’s intention, to devote more time and attention to the pastry branch of the business and he expects to carry a fine line of pastries.
