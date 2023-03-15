From the March 16, 2000 News Record:
Preliminary work could begin this summer on the coal-fired Two Elk Power Plant to be built next to Arch Coal's Black Thunder mine. The $300 million power plant would produce about 300 megawatts of electric power for sale. It would get its initial waste coal fuel from Black Thunder mine as well as other nearby mines North Antelope/Rochelle Complex, Jacob's Ranch and North Rochelle. Campbell County Attorney Mike Fuller recently signed tax-exempt bonds for Two Elk Generation Partners, Limited Partnership.
