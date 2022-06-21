The Indianapolis 500 has been called “the greatest sporting event in the world,” by the sportswriters and sportscasters. Now, add three spectators to that list. The three additions are Doug Ashby and his sons, Jeff and Chuck. The three Gillette residents attended the recent Memorial Day spectacle. All three agreed it was the most exciting sporting event they had seen....”even better than pro football games,” as 15-year-old Jeff said. Ashby, who works for the Amax Coal company, had attended five previous Indy races, but he said this year’s race was the most exciting he had ever watched.
