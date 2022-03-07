Signs of an early spring have been reported lately in abundance. Felix Niemcyk killed a bull snake the latter part of February. A Gillette housewife was amazed one day last week to find February pansies growing near the north side of the house. The ground there had been covered with a thick coating of ice and snow for several weeks. The seasonal spring sports of flying kites and baseball have been noticed among the boys and girls, but according to one Gillette philosopher, one sure sign is still missing, there have been no marble games.
