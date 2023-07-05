From the July 10, 1935 News Record:
- Gillette celebrates the Fourth of July through rain and shine
- Winners from this year's Fourth of July festivities and competitions in Gillette
- Man allegedly hits man and child with baseball bat in fireworks dispute
- Gillette man called in for fireworks arrested after resisting police
- Blotter: Woman arrested on drug felonies after asking deputies to retrieve wallet with meth in it
- Volunteer attorney takes drop-ins at library
- Library hosts two geocaching classes
- Beware Online Scammers
- NARM employee thankful to be alive following EF2 twister that hit coal mine
- Gillette's Fourth of July lineup features fun, fireworks and a flyover
- Woman ticketed, children taken by DFS based on home's condition
- Gillette woman follows through on dream of opening bookstore
- Campbell County man dies in Crook County work accident
- Todd Dallas Slattery
- Boy crashes truck after milkshake TikTok incident
- Gillette family leans on faith and each other following home fire
- NARM tornado trekked 3.8 miles through county; mine resumes operations
- Mayor lets malicious harms ordinance go into effect without signature
Commented
- Library board passes new collection development policy but not without concerns (6)
- Mayor lets malicious harms ordinance go into effect without signature (3)
- It's time to fix the library problem (3)
- Tornado hits North Antelope Rochelle Mine; '100%' of workers accounted for (3)
- City Council passes hate crime ordinance 4-3 on final reading (3)
- Crypto mines arise in Campbell County and neighbors have questions (3)
- CCHS and Bus Barn drop on state priority list, stay in need of significant repairs (2)
- Commissioners retain local law firm to represent library board (2)
- The new school construction list leaves Campbell County behind and without answers (2)
- The 'silent majority' is speaking out (2)
- Survey: Library staff unhappy with library board, claims hostile work environment (2)
- CCHS grad wins military innovation competition (2)
- Commissioners interviewing library board applicants Thursday (2)
- Torturing data (2)
- An American tradition that always should be (2)
- Fugitive faces prison time in Wyoming after serving time for shootout in Utah (1)
- Library board passes new collection development policy (1)
- NARM employee thankful to be alive following EF2 twister that hit coal mine (1)
- Man gets life for double murder (1)
- Man out $40K in crypto romance scam (1)
- Man arrested after challenging police to a fight (1)
- City Council votes down ordinance that would've rolled back regulations on private parking lots (1)
- Withheld: Stigma, statistics and multi-million dollar settlement funds (1)
- Powell schools will not adopt Park County GOP resolution (1)
- Teen accidentally shoots bullet through his own hand (1)
- The only just way (1)
- Commissioners reappoint library board chair, pick three new faces for land board (1)
- Gillette's Fourth of July lineup features fun, fireworks and a flyover (1)
- Campbell County's unemployment rate drops to 2.6% (1)
- Commissioners discuss lowering mill levy (1)
- Hospital board outsources billing (1)
- Malicious harms ordinance awaits mayor's signature (1)
- Lawmakers, health insurance companies at odds (1)
- Library board, director talk ways to fix relationships (1)
- Abortion opponents urge action (1)
- CCH prepares more 'realistic’ budget (1)
- Survey: Library staff unhappy with library board, claims hostile work environment (1)
- Black lung outreach event at library (1)
- The great escape: Seniors paint away worries and build community, one brushstroke at a time (1)
- Weekend hiking and biking at Red Rocks Trails (1)
- Father's support keeps son's football dreams alive (1)
- DC delegation questions indictment (1)
- Hageman talks gender identity, border security (1)
- Disappointing dog park (1)
- Use your voice and stand up (1)
- T7 Road relocation will lead to more than $300 million to governments, coal mine says (1)
