From the March 9, 1938 News Record:
The lamp post in front of the E.L. Kinnaman studio seems to be ill fated, having been broken twice in a month's period. Monday evening Ben Powell parked his car there while he went into the post office. The brakes did not hold the machine and it crashed into the post, breaking the light and a section of the standard. The post and light were shattered by a car hitting it in February, a complete new standard and light being required at that time.
