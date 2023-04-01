From the April 4, 1996 News Record:
A Gillette judge sentenced a two-time rapist up to 20 years in prison Wednesday, after a jury convicted him in February. James Iverson, who maintains that he didn’t rape a 15-year-old girl last year while she slept, but rather engaged in consensual sex with her, was sentenced to a 15- to 20-year term for second-degree sexual assault that will run simultaneously with an 8- to 10-year sentence for taking indecent liberties. “I had sexual intercourse with a child, and that’s wrong,” Iverson told Judge Dan Price. “And yes, I feel I deserve punishment for that ... but I hope the court sees fit to allow me to have some sort of life someday.” Last summer, a drunken 15-year-old girl slept in an empty bedroom in Iverson’s apartment. The girl testified she awoke with a man on top of her, his arm across her face and raped her. After police arrested Iverson, they collected DNA evidence to link him to the rape because the girl couldn’t identify him. The girl wasn’t Iverson’s first victim. In 1986 in Rapid City, S.D., he attacked a 14-year-old girl. South Dakota courts gave Iverson a deferred conviction on the charge after he successfully completed a probation term. Iverson also faces trial in a separate case of raping an 18-year-old woman in October along Garner Lake Road — five days after posting a $15,000 bond to get out of jail for raping the 15-year-old girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.