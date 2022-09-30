From the Sept. 20, 1977 News Record:
In denying a motion for new trial for convicted murderer Jesse Collins, Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. said Monday that Collins did receive a fair trial, though it "may not have been perfect." He noted that the court would not disturb the verdict of the Campbell County jury which found Collins guilty of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of ranchers Jack Putnam, 54, and Harry Reno, 41. Collins is now serving two separate life sentences at the Wyoming State Penitentiary for the murders.
