From the Sept. 11, 1958 News Record:
Over 40 Republican committeemen, committeewomen, and other interested party members attended last Friday's meeting of the Campbell County Republican Central committee. Re-elected for a term of two years as county chairman was John Ostlund. Others who were re-elected were Mrs. William Norman, county chairwoman, and Mrs. J.E. Hoadley, secretary-treasurer. Co-chairmen of the finance committee are Harris Swartz and H.L. Barlow. Named to the executive committee were Wm. E. Taylor, Eric Ohman, Lynn Smith and Mrs. George Heald.
