Mrs. Mary Mapel, a businesswoman of Gillette, was elected as state president of the Wyoming Federation of Business and Professional Women's clubs at the Powell convention and installed into office last Sunday morning at the breakfast. Mrs. Mapel appointed as her corresponding secretary for the ensuing year, Mrs. Agnes Christinck of Gillette.
