From the Sept. 6, 1977 News Record:
The state Farm Loan Board has finalized a $5 million loan to Gillette for water development. The board decided to finalize the loan recently because it felt the test well being drilled in the Madison formation near Keyhole reservoir was far enough along to make the formal commitment. The well is being drilled by Pacific Power and Light at no cost to the city. A completion rig is at the location now taking tests. City Administrator G.P. "Flip" McConnaughey noted that $1,465,000 of the $5 million loan has already been spent for new water storage tanks in Gillette.
