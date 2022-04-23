Traffic on U.S. Highway 14-16 east of Gillette showed a 4 percent increase during the month of February and a high 15 percent increase for the first two months of the year as compared to the same periods a year ago, according to the Wyoming Highway Department. The average number of vehicles per 24-hour period throughout February was 606 on the highway east of Gillette as compared to 580 a year previous. Generally travel in the state was 2 percent below February 1957, according to the department. But the two months average was still at 1 percent ahead of 1957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.