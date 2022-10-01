From the Oct. 2, 1996 News Record:
Twenty-seven Wyoming women have died in the last eight years from domestic violence, a number one local agency believes is too high. The Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, whose aim it is to try to prevent more domestic violence, will have a candlelight vigil from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Powder River Coal building at 1013 E. Boxelder to honor those women and those who have survived. Among the 27 who have died in Wyoming are Betty Talbott of Gillette, whose husband Timothy was convicted of shooting his wife point-blank in the head after a drunken argument Sept. 25, 1993.
