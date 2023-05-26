From the May 5, 1960 News Record: Three free sirloin steaks were given away at Boyd’s Super Market on Monday, May 2, by the Campbell County Cow-Belles, according to Mrs. Fred Floyd, Jr., chairman of the beef promotion committee for the organization. Those receiving the steaks included Mrs. Audrey Kuntz, Charles Oedekoven and Mrs. Raymond Wolff, all of Gillette. The steaks had been donated to the Cow-Belles by Boyd’s.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.