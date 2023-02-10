From the Feb. 9, 1938 News Record:
For the convenience of those who are required by law to file Federal Income Tax Returns, a deputy collector of internal revenue will be at the Goings Hotel, Feb. 23 and 24, to assist taxpayers in preparing their returns. No charge will be made for this service. The returns are due not later than March 15, 1938 in Cheyenne.
