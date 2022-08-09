From the Aug. 4, 1996 News Record:
Diane King never dreamed she'd have trouble insuring her home because of the family pet. The family pet, Clea, is a 5-year-old Rottweiler. The King's bought a house in Sleepy Hollow in April. They filled out all of the insurance paperwork and assumed everything met approval. "They asked if we had any pets. We said 'yes.' A couple of weeks later we got a letter that they were dropping us because of the breed of dog," she said. "I came unglued. I thought it was discrimination." She checked around and quickly found another company to cover her. As King found out, most insurance companies don't offer insurance for everything, but almost everything is insurable. "almost anything can be insured," said Cheri Krieter with Homestead Insurance. Insurance companies use statistics from previous claims to determine what they'll insure and at what price. Doberman pinschers, rottweilers and pit bulls are the types of dogs that are on a "black list," Krieter said. "It's due to the stories and what has come out of them" All it takes is one dog bite claim for a company to discontinue coverage of a certain breed.
