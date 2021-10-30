From the Oct. 8, 1997 News Record:
Convicted child-killer Todd Nixon filed a motion Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea, just three days before he is to be sentenced. Nixon, 26, pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of his 3-year-old stepdaughter, Crystal Lincoln. Now, he says his plea was entered after “an incorrect, improper and misleading ... advisement as to the mandatory minimum sentence.” During the plea hearing, District Judge Terrence O’Brien carefully explained the ramifications of a guilty plea to Nixon. Nixon changed his mind more than once during the hearing about pleading guilty.
