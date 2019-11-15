From the Nov. 20, 1924 Campbell County Record:
Because he came from his cell in the county jail here one year ago to vote in the Sheridan city election at a time when he was neither a resident of this county nor a qualified voter in the state, Claude Mudge, who has been imprisoned here for the past two years on a Campbell County liquor charge, Wednesday found himself an outcast from the state of Wyoming. He was given 48 hours to leave the state by Judge James H. Burgess in district court Tuesday afternoon after he had entered a plea of guilty to illegal voting in the city election of Nov. 6, 1923. Judge Burgess first sentenced him to serve a sentence of six months beginning Aug. 1, 1924, and then suspended the sentence and ordered him to leave the state. Mudge, however, was still in Sheridan on Wednesday morning, it was reported. Mudge was sent here from Campbell County, because of lack of accommodations for prisoners there, more than a year before the 1923 election to begin serving a sentence on a liquor charge. He had been sentenced to serve six months in jail and pay a fine of $500, he did not pay the fine, so that added to his jail term. At the time that election rolled around, he was sworn in and voted for city officers as a resident of Sheridan and Sheridan County.
