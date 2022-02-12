The owner of a large ferret that attacked a Gillette baby has been located, but whether the animal had rabies shots still remains a mystery. Julie Perrins called police to report the ferret had been missing about two weeks. But she only owned the pet several weeks and didn’t know if it had shots. Her parents reportedly gave her the pet and have since moved to Arizona without leaving an address or phone number where they could be reached. The white ferret bit the 2-week-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aldin Reynolds of Gillette and two other people. The baby is in satisfactory condition at home with numerous puncture wounds to the face and neck. Officials killed the weasel-like animal and sent its head to Cheyenne for analysis to determine if it had rabies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.