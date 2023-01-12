From the Jan. 11, 2000 News Record:
Work to widen congested Highway 59 between Gillette and Wright will begin this summer and more expansions will follow — if the Legislature doesn't shortchange the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said Tim Hibbard, WYDOT district manager. "Anyone who has a concern with this project would be concerned whether the Department of Transportation loses any funding," Hibbard said. Department officials finalized expansion plans for the highway last week, but some worry that legislators may shift money from the department to fund schools.
