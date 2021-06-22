“I think they made a boo-boo” was C.H. “Cliff” Davis’ reaction Tuesday when questioned on the June 18 Columbia Broadcasting System news spot on Gillette. Approximately four minutes were devoted on the regular evening news program to Gillette and its problems and future in the face of development of the coal in Campbell County. The program showed the Amax Belle Ayr mine, trailer parks, Mayor Davis and disgruntled Gillette residents who said all they wanted to do was move out of Gillette. Davis told The News Record he thought CBS “absolutely insulted the town. If they are going to show the downtown bars, why not show the schools, the new courthouse and the Recreation Center?” Davis asked. “I spent two hours with them,” Davis said, “so did our building inspector. They had more film than they showed. They edited it to show what they wanted.” Davis said he was getting tired of eastern media coming to Gillette and abusing local citizens. “But what can you do about it?” asked Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.