Gillette and northeastern Wyoming is in the grip of one of the worst cold spells in history. Ever since Jan. 31 the mercury has been dropping lower and lower until last night at 7:30 it registered 36 degrees below zero. Oldtimers in this section of the state agree that the present cold spell is the worst they have experienced for over 20 years. Stock losses, few at the present time, will increase if the sub-zero temperatures continue. Several prominent stockmen in Campbell County have reported losses of varying numbers and are fearful that unless moderating temperatures are forthcoming, their losses will be high.
