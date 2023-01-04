From the Jan. 14, 1971 News Record:
The office of County Superintendent of Schools for Campbell County was officially terminated as of Jan. 1, 1971. This was in accordance with the reorganization schedule of the county schools. With this closing, an era in county school government comes to an end, opening to an era of new educational opportunity promise. The office was opened here on Jan. 1, 1913, when the first elected officers for newly created Campbell County took over their duties. During the past 57 years, this office and the people who served in it were a guiding factor in the lives and education of hundreds of boys and girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.