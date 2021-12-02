From an ad: Eliminate the Doubt - Give Jewelry this Christmas! For Christmas there is nothing quite like a gift of jewelry for practicality, permanence and the pleasure it affords! For while its purchase price may vary from a small fraction to a great fortune, its intrinsic value is always beyond estimate. Jewelry is universally popular. No need to wonder if it will please - for you know that it will please! You will find the appropriate gift for every member of the family - and for each one of the family's friends as well! Our stock is the largest - our service is the best and our terms most reasonable - so select gifts at Dick Stone - Drugs and Jewelry.
