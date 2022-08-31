From the Aug. 26, 1936 News Record:
You've heard of the old saying, "when thieves fall out, watch out." Well, this was a different situation but equally interesting to folks who don't know the perils of the road. Last night, just before the through freight arrived in Gillette, three bums "worked" the train, using pistols in holding up the rest of the "boys." A gunnysack was used as a depository for the knives, pens and other knick-knacks carried by the itinerant travelers. As the train slowed down for Gillette, the hold-up men jumped from the moving cars. One of the victims resented losing his personal property and came uptown after the freight had stopped and summoned Charles Tyrrell and John Mulder, who immediately went in search of the hold-up men. Considerable time was spent in searching the field north of the tracks, but no trace was found of them, although the 'boys” on the train claimed they ran north and "ditched" the sack of boodle in a ravine.
