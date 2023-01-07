From the Jan. 7, 1971 News Record:
Vandalism throughout the Flying V station and the Coffee Cup Cafe summoned police at 5:11 a.m. Saturday. A window was broken into, and some electrical tools for car tune-ups and a snow machine had been taken, according to one of the investigating police officers. The snow machine, which had been damaged, was recovered about five miles northeast of Gillette. Investigating police officials were Jim Richardson, Ron Beech, and Ronald Arnold. The investigation continues.
