From the March 1, 1938 News Record:
John Downs, game warden of Douglas, Wyo., brought Hoot Gibson, a rancher in the southern part of the county, to Gillette Sunday afternoon on a charge of shooting a deer out of season. Gibson entered a plea of guilty to the charges and was fined $50.00 and 30 days in jail in addition to court costs. Downs stated that this was Gibson’s second offense this month. No charges were filed on the first offense.
