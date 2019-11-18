At the election of officers Monday evening Joe Corbett was elected commander of the local post of the American Legion to success Axel W. Ostlund. J.H. Kirby was elected vice commander. F.E. Guthrie, adjutant, and Thomas Brooke, finance officer. D.O. Fruit was elected committeeman at large. The Legion is planning a Christmas ball, the receipts of which will be used to help the needy children throughout the county. Prizes for rabbit drive was also announced as follows: Dick Stone, $5.00; Dr. Hunter, $5.00; Dr. Neil, $6.00; Gillette Commercial Co., sack flour; Campbell County Supply Co., $10.00 in trade; Cash Grocery, 10 lb. can Maple syrup.
