From the Sept. 1, 1977 News Record:
With the expansion of an outbreak of ringworm, city and county officials have requested that all area residents check dogs, cats and children for signs of the disease. County Dog Warden Gloria Shippy said Thursday that Prospector Village, as well as the Foothills area has reported outbreaks of the disease. She suggested that persons owning dogs and cats keep them inside or on leashes and look for bare patches that might indicate the presence of ringworm. Animals running at large that have the disease will be picked up and destroyed if the owner cannot be located because the animals would infect others at the pound, she said. The disease is transported by skin contact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.