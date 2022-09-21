From the Sept. 9, 1977 News Record:
Residents from Rawhide Village north of Gillette were expected at the recent fire board meeting but no one from that area appeared. Area residents had voiced concern that fire protection was based too far from them. The subdivision is located seven miles north of Gillette. County Fire Agent Bernard Saunders said the residents were asked to bring a list of their needs and commitments. He explained that residents said at an earlier meeting that land, a building, and a truck were available at the subdivision for use in firefighting, but more specifics were needed. "They never showed up," Saunders noted with some surprise. He added that the group might appear at a later meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.