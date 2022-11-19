From the Nov. 4, 1977 News Record:
With two apparent kidnappings reported in Campbell County this week, Sheriff D.B. “Spike” Hladky is warning area residents not to hitchhike or walk alone along area roads. The latest kidnap incident involved a 13-year-old Gillette boy, who reported that he was forced into a car along Highway 14-16 about 10 miles east of Gillette yesterday morning. According to the sheriff’s report, the youth said he was walking along the highway toward town, when a vehicle with four men inside stopped and he was asked whether he wanted a ride. When the boy refused, he was forced into the back seat of the vehicle where his wallet and ring were taken and he was kicked several times, the report said. Then the youth, apparently unharmed was dropped off alongside the highway and told not to tell anyone about the incident, officials said. Hladky observed that the incident may be related to an apparent kidnap-armed robbery which occurred Sunday between Moorcroft and Gillette.
