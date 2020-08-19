An editor of a small town writes of the pleasures of living in a small town as follows: "There is more than one privilege and pleasure about living in a small town. One of them is going in your shirt sleeves; another is in sitting on the shady side of a business house in the summer time and the sunny side in the winter. If you want to speak to a friend three blocks away, you can yell and squall at him and you can carry on a loud holloring conversation; you can always find a place to park; you have lots of friends and when you are with one of them you can talk about all the balance; you can keep up with everybody else's business except your own, and many, many others, but they are too numerous to mention." Among those he failed to mention we suggest: You can listen in on the party line and get all the latest gossip; you can make six trips to the post office every day, although you know there's nothing there; you can cross the street anywhere you take a notion; you can lock up the place and go to dinner; and you don't live so close to the next-door neighbors that you have to lower your voice when you have a family row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.