From the Dec. 4, 1958 News Record:
Tragedy struck in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Music here Monday afternoon when their small two-year-old nephew, David Smith, was burned to death in the bedroom of their home. The youngster, who was living with his aunt and uncle, was believed to have been playing with matches in the bedroom of the small, frame house. His body was said to have been found in the closet of the bedroom after the flames had been subdued, according to Charley Tyrrell, Gillette fire chief. The fire call was at 2:30 o’clock. The fire was discovered by Richard Music who was ill in another room. The flames were beyond control and he called the fire department.
