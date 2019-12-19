From the Dec. 18, 1924 Campbell County Record:
From an ad: Christmas Cigar Sale. Being overstocked on several brands of cigars we are giving the Christmas shopper the advantage of a big discount in price. A box of cigars will make a most acceptable gift to the man who enjoys a good smoke, especially if your choice is from the well known brands we handle. The cigars we are offering on this sale are of the regular 15¢ values, packed 50 in a box, at the following prices: Osmundos, $5.00 per box. Dry Climate, $5.00 per box. Muriels, $6.00 per box, Y-B’s $4.75 per box, El Paxo, $4.75 per box, and more. Pipe Comfort — Sure there is such a thing as pipe comfort — ask the man who has tried the Holywood Pipes, and he will tell you it’s the greatest pipe he ever smoked. George McAnany — Soft Drinks — Tobacco — Cigars — Billiards.
