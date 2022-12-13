From the Dec. 18, 1958 News Record:
Mrs. John Cook of Gillette suffered three broken ribs in a car accident on Dec. 5 about 18 miles from Stratton, Colo., it was reported here. Mrs. Cook was said to have been thrown from the car, which was said to have slid on the icy road. She was accompanying Mr. Cook to Stratton. She is hospitalized at Burington, Colo., and it is not known yet if she will be home for Christmas. Mr. Cook was uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.