From the July 15, 1996 News Record:
Early today, Carma Harston tried to find a young man she'd seen around town for the last week who obviously was homeless. When she found him on the Douglas Highway, the coordinator of the Council of Community Services stopped to talk, taking note of the worn shoes, no socks, and his well-worn clothing. He'd come to Gillette hoping to find work, he told Harston. So far, he'd been unsuccessful. "I asked him why he wasn't (successful) and he said he thought one of the reasons was he wasn't clean," she said. As the Council of Community Services broke ground later this morning on its homeless shelter, Harston thought of the young man and how the homeless shelter could have helped him. The ground breaking marked the culmination of six years' of work by the agency's board. By the first of the year, 14 temporary beds will be ready. Work on Phase Two, which is to build six apartments for longer-term housing for families, should start this fall. Board Chairman Alan Weakly said that homelessness exists in Gillette, despite what naysayers believe. And, he added, he had been one of the naysayers. He now knows differently. "It's not like you see the bums underneath the overpass. What you do see are the people who are in between housing."
