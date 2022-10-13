From the Oct. 7, 1977 News Record:
Basic household items and clothing for families in need are offered by the Wyoming Emergency Clothing Care Center (We Care). The We Care shop was organized in April, and is a non-profit group with a staff of 26 volunteers. About 10 of these people work full-time at the shop. One of the main reasons the shop was started was to help emergency victims, such as people whose home has been destroyed by fire. The group gives clothing, if the sizes of the family are available, blankets and other household goods. The shop is located in the former News Record building at 103 E. Third St.
