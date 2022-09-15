From the Sept. 15, 1996 News Record:
It was war, and the events of a moment could become indelibly inscribed in the mind. A captured rifle is accidentally fired into the midst of 10 men, miraculously missing all of them. A bunkmate reads nothing but comic books, refusing to turn off the light so others can sleep. Those are among the memories Ted Buchanan — "Buck" to his army buddies — recalls. The canvas of his memory remains so vivid today that the smell of diesel fuel or a fleeting sight in the corner of his eye takes him back nearly 30 years. But for much of his life those memories were nearly his only contact with his time as a field radio repairman during the war. Buchanan served one tour each in the 372nd and the Eighth Radio Research Field Station, returning from Vietnam in 1970. Of the 130 or so guys he knew in-country, he had kept in touch with just two. The Internet changed that. Buchanan, now 49, has discovered about 40 men with whom he served in two different companies. "It's been a real fun thing — and sometimes disappointing, like finding out one had died." The search has been hampered by the fact that much information about his company is still classified, he said. On the other hand, each success builds the base for the next step. The renewed links with the past have inspired Buchanan to publish four newsletters already, and he and the fellow veterans he's found are planning a reunion for next summer.
